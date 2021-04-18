Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of AMD opened at $82.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

