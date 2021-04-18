Adobe’s (ADBE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $570.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.08 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $325.21 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

