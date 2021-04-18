Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Accor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC cut Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

