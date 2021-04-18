Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00067551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00679331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

