Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE AGD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,779. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 24.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 46.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.