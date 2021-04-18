Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE AGD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,779. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
