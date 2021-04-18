Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.39.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

