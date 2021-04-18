Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

