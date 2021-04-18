ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 35 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

