AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.50

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 5091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKFRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

