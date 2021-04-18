A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 912 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

