A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $203,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 524.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.