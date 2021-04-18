A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 3.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

