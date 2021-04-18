$878.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce sales of $878.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $883.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $873.00 million. American Water Works reported sales of $844.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

