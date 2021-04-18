805 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $81,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.07. 1,092,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.