760,425 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 760,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,893 shares of company stock worth $4,298,830 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Shares of IONS opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

