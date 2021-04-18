$743.51 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to report sales of $743.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.74 million and the lowest is $731.27 million. PAE posted sales of $617.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $787.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million.

PAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PAE by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. PAE has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $739.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

