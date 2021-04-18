730 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.54. The company had a trading volume of 288,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,390,736. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.63. The firm has a market cap of $870.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

