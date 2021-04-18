701 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $268.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

