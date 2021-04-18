$58.53 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce sales of $58.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $60.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $52.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $228.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $227.50 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 130,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,761. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $826.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $117,429.82. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

