54,813 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after buying an additional 471,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SLM by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SLM by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

