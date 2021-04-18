5,105 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The St. Joe by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,709,000 after acquiring an additional 179,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The St. Joe by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 53,871 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The St. Joe stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,296,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

