500 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

PM opened at $92.91 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

