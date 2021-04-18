4,875 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $51.60 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

