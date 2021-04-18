$460.11 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report sales of $460.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.00 million and the lowest is $459.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $405.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,076. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 58,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

