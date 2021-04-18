4,201,306 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,201,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,265,000. Norges Bank owned 1.35% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

