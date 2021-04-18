4,043 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 133.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth $388,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 101,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

