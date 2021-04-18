$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the lowest is $4.73 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 billion to $21.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.10. 7,861,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.