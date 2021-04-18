3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 515,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $198.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average is $175.59. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

