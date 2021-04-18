39,100 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $6,745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. 9,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

