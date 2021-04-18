3,805 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 629,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,406,000 after acquiring an additional 608,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after acquiring an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 251,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,722.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80.

