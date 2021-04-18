3,800 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $98,846,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,352,182 shares of company stock worth $519,131,036 over the last three months.

C3.ai stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

