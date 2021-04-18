3,400 Shares in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in NETGEAR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NETGEAR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,972.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,464. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $39.27 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.