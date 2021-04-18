32,253 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 493,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.74. 1,599,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

