$307.98 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $307.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.40 million and the lowest is $304.03 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $289.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

