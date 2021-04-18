$304.20 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce $304.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $307.30 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $328.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,560,735. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.70. 112,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,085. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

