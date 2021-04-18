287,965 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Bought by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 287,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities accounts for 0.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned about 0.42% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,236,000.

Shares of DGNR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. 828,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,710. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

