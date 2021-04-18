2,645 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $449,000. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 438,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,877,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,577,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

