24,453 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.71 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

