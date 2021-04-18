2,371 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,371 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $102.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.