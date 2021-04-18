232,319 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 232,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 86,426 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,640.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 76,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

