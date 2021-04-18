216,000 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 216,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Altitude Acquisition comprises about 1.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Shares of ALTU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 11,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,900. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Altitude Acquisition Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

