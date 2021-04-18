2,081 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

