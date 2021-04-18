$200.03 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce sales of $200.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $200.12 million. Knowles reported sales of $163.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $860.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $868.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $917.12 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $947.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Knowles stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 638,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,831. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Knowles by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

