$2.91 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report sales of $2.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.96 million and the lowest is $1.85 million. Biomerica reported sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $7.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biomerica by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biomerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

