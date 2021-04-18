-$2.13 EPS Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.93). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.29) to ($6.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($7.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.16) to ($5.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $3,173,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $260,469.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,685 shares of company stock worth $81,033,986. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,299,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

