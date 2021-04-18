19,078 Shares in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNLN. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $971,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,000.

SNLN stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

