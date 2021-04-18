18,709 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Otter Tail by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OTTR stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

