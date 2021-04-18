$158.97 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post sales of $158.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $159.82 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $607.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.49 million to $608.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $659.04 million, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $671.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

ROLL traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.47. 173,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $103.09 and a 52-week high of $206.64.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

