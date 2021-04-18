$157.55 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post $157.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.32 million and the highest is $159.14 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $168.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $729.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.90 million to $733.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $785.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.90 million to $789.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 346,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,772. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $83.66 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.92 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 100.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

