14,611 Shares in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLT. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLT stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

